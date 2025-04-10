More than a manufacturer: Gripple recognised for its community impact with award win

Gripple, the market leader in wire joiners and tensioners, has been recognised for its exceptional contribution to both local and global communities. The Sheffield-based company has won the 2025 Community Impact Award from the UK Business Manufacturing Awards, which celebrate businesses that drive excellence in the manufacturing sector.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

100% employee-owned, Gripple stood out to the judging panel for its commitment to being more than just a manufacturer. It stands as a community of shareholders, with a keen focus not only on delivering profit but being a force for good.

Operating in 85 countries worldwide, Gripple is a driving force behind many community initiatives, charitable causes and environmental efforts. Throughout the year, fundraising activities have included Gripple UK & Ireland hosting a ‘Cloak and Cocktails’ charity ball—which raised more than £14,600 alone—and participation in many sporting events, from an annual football tournament to cycling 300km in less than 24 hours. Global fundraising efforts have also included Gripple Canada climbing the CN Tower, the tallest structure in Canada, and Gripple Europe organising a collection of essential items for flood victims in Poland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, the company allocates a minimum of 1% pre-tax profit to charity, 0.5% to environmental initiatives, and 0.5% to supporting employee ownership, through the Gripple Foundation—the charitable arm of Gripple—all with the aim of creating lasting, meaningful change. Last year alone, Gripple employee-owners volunteered over 1,500 hours for more than 170 charitable causes, raising over £100,000.

UK Business Manufacturing Awards 2025

Gripple’s community engagement efforts are further reflected in its Ambassador Programme, which sees its employee-owners engaging with local schools, colleges and universities, promoting manufacturing as a rewarding and fulfilling career path, especially in socially deprived areas.

Katrina Ritchie, People and Culture Director at Gripple, commented on the business’s award-winning success. “It’s an honour to receive the Community Impact Award from the UK Business Manufacturing Awards. It reflects the hard work, passion and dedication of each and every employee owner at Gripple, ensuring community contribution remains integral to every employee owner's life.

“This award is a testament to the Gripple spirit, which is all about bringing fun, entrepreneurship, passion and integrity to the workplace—and being a force of good in communities across the world. Whether it’s organising or partaking in fundraising events, or pitching in with community projects, at Gripple, we are always striving to make a positive impact.”