More women must establish careers in manufacturing, says former Minister for Europe Caroline Flint

Some of the country’s leading manufacturers and academics gathered in Wakefield to highlight the role the manufacturing industry could play in boosting economic growth.

The panel said that manufacturing could help to rebalance investment and industry across the country, by driving higher levels of GDP growth, creating more well-paid jobs, and increasing British exports.

