More women must establish careers in manufacturing, says former Minister for Europe Caroline Flint

Former Minister for Europe Caroline Flint has called for more manufacturing firms to provide opportunities for women to establish long term careers in a sector which could play a major role in easing Britain's economic problems.

By Greg Wright
Monday, 25th July 2022, 5:28 pm

Some of the country’s leading manufacturers and academics gathered in Wakefield to highlight the role the manufacturing industry could play in boosting economic growth.

The panel said that manufacturing could help to rebalance investment and industry across the country, by driving higher levels of GDP growth, creating more well-paid jobs, and increasing British exports.

The panel discussion was held at Sewtec Automation, who had joined forces with Coventry-based research and technology organisation Manufacturing Technology Centre (MTC) and cross- party think tank The Institute for Prosperity (JMI). JMI seeks to revive communities, such as Wakefield, that have suffered from a steep decline in manufacturing over recent decades.