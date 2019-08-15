Morning briefing: Five business stories to start your day

Have your say

Good morning. This is Greg Wright, the deputy business editor of The Yorkshire Post. Here are five business stories to start your day.

Thai street food restaurant Zaap Thai is opening its fourth restaurant next month, creating 30 new jobs.

Read more

>Expansion for Thai food restaurant

Why cannabis products could be an unlikely boost to the high street

>Mark Casci's comment piece

A Yorkshire investment firm is backing a fast growing Spanish gym chain.

>Growth Partner announces investment

A public inquiry would shed light on the loan charge, says Greg Wright

>Call for inquiry into the loan charge

The Prime Minister and Chancellor must end the ‘war on contracting’ by scrapping two policies which are making life harder for thousands of workers, campaigning groups said today

>Call for end to 'war on contracting'

