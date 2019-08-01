Morning briefing: The five Yorkshire business stories you should read today

Good morning, this is Ros Snowdon, the city editor of the Yorkshire Post. Here are five business stories to kick start your day.

1. It's all eyes on the Bank of England at noon. Policymakers are set to hold interest rates at 0.75 per cent, but slash economic growth forecasts over worries about a no-deal Brexit:

Bank to hold rates steady amid no-deal Brexit fears

2. Big cheers at banking giant Barclays as it ​announces its highest half​ ​year profits for nearly a decade:

Barclays reports 82​ per cent leap​ in first half profits

3. Carclo suspended its shares this morning in the latest twist to its accounting saga:

Carclo suspends its shares after failing to file 2019 accounts

4. Blackfriar says the Brexit crisis continues to loom large and with Lloyds being regarded as a proxy for the UK economy, it is difficult to see an obvious exit from this financial maze that will not damage the banking giant:

Blackfriar: There are grounds for optimism at Lloyds and the Halifax

5. Our deputy business editor Greg Wright has the latest on the loan charge. When Boris Johnson arrived at Number 10, hopes were high among campaigners that the new PM would announce a suspension and a review of the loan charge, a controversial policy which critics claim breaches the rule of law:

Greg Wright: The wait for the next ‘fiscal event’ will be agonising for loan charge victims