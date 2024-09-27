Construction services firm Morris & Spottiswood has reported the highest turnover in its almost 100-year history, rising 25 per cent to £128m in 2023 from £103m the year before.

Part of the Morris & Spottiswood Group, which specialises in design, fit-out, housing and mechanical & electrical services, its founding business, Morris & Spottiswood Ltd, also achieved an operating profit of £2.5m for the year ending 31 December 2023, up nine per cent from 2022.

Growth was driven by a number of factors, including further expansion of the group sector strategy, a strong performance in the public sector, increased business across England and the success of Livingston Building Services Limited, the group’s mechanical and electrical business, which was acquired in February 2022.

Across the group, Livingston Building Services in particular saw significant growth, with turnover increasing by 19 per cent to £54m, from £46m in 2022, and operating profit strong at £3.2m. The turnover growth was driven by increased demand for large infrastructure projects and critical engineering, the introduction of new service offerings including data and fibre and high voltage services, and the recent opening of its office in London.

Jon Dunwell, chief executive officer at Morris & Spottiswood

Livingston Building Services continues to be in very good financial health with no external debt and very strong liquidity. This allows the directors to retain the ability to make decisions which are appropriate for the development of the business in the medium to long term, without being pressured into short term targets.

Jon Dunwell, chief executive officer at Morris & Spottiswood, which has an office in Leeds, said: “Despite a challenging external landscape, we have reported our highest ever turnover for the year to December 2023.

"Over the last 12 months, we have continued to invest in business growth and client relationships, which has served us very well.

