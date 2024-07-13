Morrisons' 125th anniversary: The business that grew from a market stall to grocery giant

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bradford-based retailer was founded by William Morrison in 1899 as an egg and butter retailer in Rawson Market. It steadily expanded and became a publicly listed business under the leadership of Ken Morrison in 1967.

It grew further in 2004 with the acquisition of rival Safeway, which helped it grow in the south of England. Sir Ken Morrison retired in 2008, after being honoured for his ‘Outstanding Contribution to Retail’ at the Retail Week awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Using technology developed by Ocado, Morrisons launched its online food delivery service in 2014 and began a national roll-out starting with homes across the Midlands.

Elizabeth Hudson has officially been crowned the longest serving Morrisons colleague after completing 54 years of service at the Yeadon store. (Photo by VictorDeJesus/UNP for Morrisons)

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice acquired the issued share capital of Morrisons in 2021, taking the company private. In the same year, a wholesale supply agreement with McColl’s was extended to 2027. It was also agreed that 300 McColl’s shops would be converted to Morrisons Daily over the next three years.

In 2023 it was revealed that David Potts was stepping down as boss of the supermarket chain after nine years in the top job. He was replaced as chief executive officer by Rami Baitieh, the former chief of Carrefour France, in November last year.

At the time, Mr Baitieh said: “Morrisons holds a special place for shoppers across the UK, and I am honoured to be joining the business to help build on the strong links the company has with its loyal customers and the communities where it operates.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this year, Mr Baitieh said Morrisons Aldi and Lidl Price Match, introduced in February, had enjoyed “a great start” and are giving customers increasing confidence in the competitiveness of prices across the shop. The Morrisons wholesaler business serves customers across the UK and further afield through its network of national and regional distribution depots.

Morrisons’ Market Street heritage is visible in its portfolio of around 500 stores where butchers, fishmongers, and bakers make and serve customers fresh food every day. As well as the supermarkets, there are 1,600 Morrisons Daily convenience stores - around 600 of which are franchise stores - and an online delivery service where customers can order their groceries from their own home and have them delivered by Morrisons or one of its partners including Amazon and Deliveroo. It is British farming’s single biggest direct customer.

This week, Elizabeth Hudson was officially crowned the longest serving Morrisons staff member after completing 54 years of service at the Yeadon store in West Yorkshire.

Born in Otley, Ms Hudson started working in the Yeadon store aged 17 and was first employed in the café where she worked for two years. She then moved to the Market Street Butchery Counter and spent 12 years developing specialist skills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman said: “However, it was the next role change to the Deli Counter where Elizabeth felt most at home, and she has worked here for over 40 years. She was the first person in the Yeadon store to be trained to make handmade pizzas, even serving up a pizza for Lady Morrison and her children.”

Ms Hudson, said: “Seeing the people I work with go on to have children and families who have also joined Morrisons to make it multi-generational has been really heart-warming for me. It’s like one big family here.”