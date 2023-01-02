Morrisons cutting 130 prices on entry-level products from today in £16m campaign

Morrisons is cutting 130 prices across its entry-level products from today in a £16m campaign, the Bradford-based supermarket giant has announced.

The price cuts to its value range include fresh and frozen products for family meals and lunch boxes, together with cupboard essentials and household products.

A spokesperson said: “Morrisons has invested over £16 million to make these cuts as customers look for help on their weekly shop after the expense of Christmas and as the cost of living crisis continues to impact household grocery budgets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Fresh products such as bacon, cooked chicken and cheese which can be used to make hearty meals have had their prices reduced as well as fruit and vegetables including apples, pears and potatoes.

Morrisons is cutting 130 prices across its entry level products to help customers’ money go further throughout the January squeeze. The cuts include important fresh and frozen products for family meals and lunch boxes, together with cupboard essentials and household products to help customers across their shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Frozen ready meals, fish fingers and prawns have been cut along with cupboard fillers like tins of beans, chopped tomatoes and tuna chunks.

"Household essentials such as laundry powder, washing up liquid and dishwasher tablets have also seen their prices slashed as have toothbrushes, toothpaste and sanitary products.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The entry level range currently has 263 products, with cherry tomatoes, easy peel oranges, green beans and mixed peppers being added to it from this month.

David Potts, Chief Executive of Morrisons, said: “Our Savers range offers customers great value on the products they buy every day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We want to do all we can to help when it comes to the cost of grocery shopping and by investing in the range and cutting the prices further, our customers will see a noticeable impact on their budgets at a time when they really need it.”

To promote the offers, a marketing campaign will take place via TV, radio and social media, while on the Morrisons website the Savers range will be highlighted on the homepage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Until January 22, the seasonal aisle in Morrisons stores will feature displays of some Savers products.

Last month, Which? research revealed that prices of supermarket own-brand and budget products have increased more than premium and branded foods during the cost of living crisis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Which? tracked annual inflation on tens of thousands of food and drink products across seven months at eight major supermarkets – Aldi, Asda, Lidl, Morrisons, Ocado, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Waitrose – to find that own-brand and budget ranges have gone up by as much as 18 per cent.

This was compared to around 13 per cent for premium own-brand ranges and 12 per cent for branded items.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many households have increasingly turned to cheaper products to offset soaring bills in the cost of living crisis, with Kantar figures showing own-label sales are up 11.7 per cent year on year while the cheapest value own-label lines are up 46.3 per cent.

According to the findings, the worst supermarkets for overall inflation on food and drink were Aldi (up 19.6 per cent) and Lidl (19 per cent).

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, both discounters still tended to be the cheapest of the big supermarket chains.

The discounters were followed by Asda (15.2 per cent), Morrisons (14.4 per cent), Waitrose (14.2 per cent), Sainsbury’s (13.7 per cent) and Tesco (12.6 per cent). Ocado had the least inflation overall (10.3 per cent).

Advertisement Hide Ad