Morrisons reports very challenging trading environment as it faces inflationary pressures

In an update for the 13 weeks ending May 1 2022, Morrisons said like-for-like sales were down 6.4% but improved towards the end of the quarter, helped by a strong performance over Mother’s Day and Easter.

The statement said: "In April, Morrisons launched one of its biggest ever price cut campaigns, involving more than 500 products and cutting the price of over a quarter of entry level products to help customers with the impact of significantly increased household and living costs.

"Adjusted EBITDA grew £9m to £71m, compared to the same period in the prior year reflecting recovery of profit from areas impacted by Covid and cost savings.

The Bradford-based supermarket chain Morrisons today revealed that the trading environment had been very challenging over the second quarter, as it faced ongoing inflationary pressure and an increasingly subdued consumer sentiment.

"Revenue for the 13 weeks was £4,587m, an increase of £115m, or 2.6%, compared to £4,472m last year. This increase was primarily due to recovery of fuel sales, which increased by 54%, partly offset by a decline in Supermarket LFL in a normalising grocery market environment post Covid."

In May Morrisons acquired the entire McColl’s convenience business from the administrators, comprising 1,160 stores - including 270 Morrisons Daily branded stores - together with 16,000 staff.

As anticipated, the acquisition is currently under investigation by the CMA, Morrisons said.

David Potts, Morrisons CEO, commented: “In a very fragile and difficult consumer environment, Morrisons has continued to deliver a resilient performance. This quarter traded over a period of significant Covid restrictions last year when travel and hospitality were both severely limited. As those two activities returned to more normal patterns this year, we saw very strong growth in fuel sales but a step back in grocery.

“Retail like-for-like sales in the quarter were also impacted by the discounts we offered last year to NHS staff, teachers, farmers and Blue Light cardholders, as a thank-you for their amazing work on behalf of the nation through Covid.

“In April we launched one of our biggest ever price cut campaigns which included over 25% of our entry level products. But these are serious times and there is further serious work ahead of us as we help customers and colleagues face into the highest inflation for 40 years.

“Covid brought into sharp focus the competitive advantage, flexibility and speed that owning our own manufacturing operations brings. Our 20 food maker operations around the country are playing an important role in helping us to deliver great value and quality to our customers during another difficult period.