Morrisons says consumer sentiment continues to be 'very subdued'

Bradford-based Morrisons made the comments as it provided an update for investors on trading for the 13 weeks ending July 31 2022.

Group revenue for the quarter was up 4.5 per cent from £4.58bn last year to £4.79bn.

The statement added: “Looking through the pandemic, on a three year basis Q3 (third quarter) group LFL (like-for-like) excluding fuel was up 4.8 per cent, and up 8 per cent including fuel.

David Potts, chief executive of Morrisons, said: “It’s clear that the cost-of-living crisis is starting to change customer shopping patterns in many ways."

"Adjusted EBITDA was £177m, down from £356m last year reflecting a number of temporary and transitional factors - some of which are expected to reverse in Q4 (the fourth quarter) - and our year-end change.

"During the period we also experienced unprecedented inflationary pressures in our own food manufacturing operations. As a foodmaker we feel the effects of inflation earlier than other retailers, but conversely are able to recover more quickly when inflation falls.

"The business exited the quarter in a stronger position, with good momentum, and we anticipate this continuing into Q4.”

"The speed, scale and severity of cost and energy price increases, exacerbated by the terrible war in Ukraine, had significant impacts through the quarter, but the market is still growing and the energy price guarantee will ease pressure on consumers.

“We are doing everything we can to keep prices down for customers. Last quarter we introduced one of our biggest ever price cut campaigns and in Q3 we introduced our popular Summer Collector scheme. Earlier this week we announced another significant price cut programme across 150 of our most popular products and tomorrow we are launching a timely fuel promotion - with 5p a litre off with a £40 spend in store - to help customers with the high cost of motoring.