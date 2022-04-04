Morrisons to sell corgi cake to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in the summer

The cake has been named ‘Clarence’ by customers following a competition on Morrisons Facebook page that attracted thousands of comments and suggestions.

The cake is a chocolate-covered swiss roll and decorated with red, blue and white sprinkles to celebrate the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman said: "Clarence has a sweet edible face and boots with a Union Jack crown to top it all off. Morrisons' Clarence the Corgi cake will join Morris the Caterpillar on shelves in stores nationwide on the 21st May, ahead of the thousands of street parties planned across the country to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee.

Morrisons has announced it will be selling a corgi cake, inspired by the Queen’s favourite pets, to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee in the summer.

The cake serves 12 people and costs £6.

Rachel Fish, Cake Creator at Morrisons, said: “We’ve created this special cake to pay tribute to the Queen, as the country celebrates her Platinum Jubilee this summer. We had great fun coming up with names for the cake but think Clarence, as chosen by our customers, is a fitting tribute.”