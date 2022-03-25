The multi-year partnership brings Morrisons’ fresh food, own-brand and branded products to Gopuff’s platform. From today, customers across the UK can order thousands of Morrisons food and grocery items for delivery in 15-20 minutes.

David Potts, chief executive of Bradford-headquartered Morrisons, said: “Gopuff is an acknowledged leader and innovator in rapid delivery and this partnership will enable us to deliver a very strong range of Morrisons fresh food and customer favourites to front doors across the UK in a matter of minutes.”

Yakir Gola, co-founder of Gopuff, which currently serves customers in more than 20 cities in the UK, said: “Morrisons’ product offering, sustained focus on supporting local producers and suppliers, as well as their relentless commitment to the customer, made this an ideal partnership for Gopuff.

Gopuff and Morrisons have launched a strategic partnership.