Morrisons unveils new ‘My Morrisons’ app making it easier for customers to save money

This summer, My Morrisons customers will also be invited to participate in a six week collector scheme. This will enable them to receive a significant money-off voucher at the end of August if they have met the criteria and shopped in four of the relevant weeks.

A Morrisons spokesman said: "With customers telling us how challenging it is for them at the moment, our instant rewards based scheme has been updated to offer more relevant deals, easier navigation and the introduction of surprise bonuses."

"Swiping the new My Morrisons app or a physical card will offer customers:

Morrisons has unveiled a new and improved ‘My Morrisons’ loyalty programme, making it easier for customers to save money.

"New and improved offers - We’ve changed our regular offers so that they now focus more on the categories that customers have told us they appreciate savings in the most. These include meat, dairy and impulse

"Surprises - Surprise offers will help make the most of key moments such as flowers at Mother’s Day or sweet treats at Halloween

"Basket Bonus - When a customer scans the app or swipes their card they will now be in with a chance to ‘bag a bonus’ offer. It might be money off a shop or a treat from one of our Market Street counters

"The look and feel of the app has also been improved to make it easier and quicker to use. The My Morrisons barcode has been added to the home screen so it is quicker for customers to find at checkout and the registration process has also been simplified. In addition, our other online services such as Morrisons.com and Food to Order are now easier to find under the ‘services’ tab."

Rachel Eyre, Chief Customer and Marketing Officer at Morrisons, said: “We know that this is a very tough time for customers and so our improved My Morrisons scheme will help the millions of customers who are part of it by rewarding them with instant offers when they shop. We have taken on board customer feedback about which categories are the most relevant and have also introduced unexpected surprises to put a smile on our customers’ faces.”

The My Morrisons App can be downloaded from the Android or Apple stores. Customers can register online at www.mymorrisons.com for the website experience or can continue to use their physical card for paper vouchers that will be printed at the till when they shop.