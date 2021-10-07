Morses Club sees booming demand for digital lending

Paul Smith, chief executive of Morses Club

The Batley-based firm said the quality of lending in its digital division remains high alongside the growth in customer numbers.

The group said it is adapting to a structurally changing home credit sector which is being driven by customer demand. It added that digital home credit is proving popular with 65 per cent of all lending and 86 per cent of payments now cashless.

Over 75 per cent of its home credit customers are now registered for the customer portal and customer satisfaction in home credit has been maintained at 98 per cent.

Total group customer numbers have fallen from 205,000 to 196,000.

The firm said it is making progress in its plan to restructure the group.

Revenue increased by 4.4 per cent to £52.4m in the six months to August 28 and total credit issued to customers rose 29.2 per cent to £77.8m.

The group made a statutory pre-tax profit of £1.8m, up from £800,000 in the previous half year.

It has proposed an interim dividend of 1.0p per share, unchanged from last year.

Paul Smith, chief executive of Morses Club, said: “Our resilience as a business underpins continued growth in our digital division which has experienced a 172.5 per cent increase in credit issued and a significant increase in customer numbers in the period.

"The HCC division has performed well, despite the challenges brought about by the pandemic, and this has given us a strong foundation to address market demand, particularly in our lending products.

"We continue to maintain our position as one of the market leaders for customers who face financial challenges in accessing lending products.