Moss & Adams champions sustainable innovation with first-ever 100% recyclable pump for handwashes

UK manufactured eco-friendly bath and body brand, Moss & Adams, marks a significant step forward in sustainable packaging, as it launches the first 100% recyclable handwash pump in the market.

All Moss & Adams plastic bottles are recyclable and made in the UK from 100% UK sourced recycled plastic, but from spring 2025, all handwashes will feature a first of its kind pump, free from metal components.

The NPD ensures that every part of the handwash bottle can be fully recycled - reinforcing the brand’s commitment to eco-friendly innovation.

Moss & Adams is also extending its handwash range by launching two brand new fragrances, Cotswolds Trails and Yorkshire Dales, inspired by the stunning British landscape.

The Cotswolds Trails handwash, launching this spring, captures the essence of the breathtaking countryside with uplifting notes of elderflower, geranium and pear. The Yorkshire Dales handwash, launching in May, evokes the rugged beauty and rolling hills of the county with a rhubarb scent.

Both new formulations remain true to the brand’s sustainable ethos, and are vegan, cruelty-free, and crafted from naturally derived ingredients.

Howard Moss, CEO at Moss & Adams, commented: “We are incredibly proud to be launching the UK’s first handwash with a fully recyclable pump. Sustainability shouldn’t be a compromise on cost or quality, and we believe small innovations can have a big impact.

“We hope this new initiative will encourage consumers to recycle the whole handwash bottle with ease – helping to make a positive impact on the planet.

“The launch of our new Cotswolds Trails and Yorkshire Dales handwashes isn’t just a celebration of Britain’s natural beauty - but also of leading the way in responsible innovation.”

Moss & Adams is dedicated to reducing environmental impact through its products. From using 100% recycled plastic bottles, to ensuring all formulas are blended with naturally derived, biodegradable, plant-based cleansers - it continuously seeks ways to make sustainable choices more accessible to consumers.

The brand also recently invested £417k into a significant solar panel installation at its headquarters. 34% of the entire site’s energy consumption is now generated by solar power, reducing its overall carbon footprint by a third.

The introduction of a 100% recyclable pump represents a significant milestone in the personal care industry, eliminating plastic waste that traditionally ends up in landfill.

The new Moss & Adams Cotswolds Trails handwash will be available in Booths this spring.