Most disputes handled by Acas were about pay, according to new report

Acas handled more than 500 disputes between an employer and a group of workers, represented by a trade union, with around three in five pay-related.

Some 90,000 requests were made for its individual dispute resolution service, from around 156,000 individuals, with more than a third resolved.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Of the cases that went on to lodge an employment tribunal claim, Acas said it helped to positively resolve 77%.

Most of the hundreds of disputes resolved with the help of the conciliation service in the past year were about pay, a new report shows.

Its annual report showed that the conciliation service received 644,000 helpline calls over the year, with 11,000 attending webinars and 9,000 using its training.

Acas reiterated its advice that preventing a workplace dispute is always preferable to trying to resolve one.

With negotiations around pay continuing to dominate headlines, Acas said achieving success in wage negotiations requires “creativity and space for all parties to find mutually acceptable outcomes”.

Chief executive Susan Clews said: “It is a tricky time for businesses who are facing significant financial pressures from rising levels of inflation and labour market scarcity, and for workers who are impacted by the cost-of-living pressures.

“Employers tend to call on our services in their most difficult moments and employees when they are at their lowest ebb.

“When workplace issues arise, working and personal relationships can suffer and there is a cost to effectiveness, efficiency and productivity.