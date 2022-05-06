Motor-themed restaurant The Arnage to open in Yorkshire with menu created by chef who has worked at Claridge's

The Motorist, which is based in Sherburn in Elmet, is already home to a themed café, garage and showroom and regularly hosts events for up to 900 people.

It is due to launch its first restaurant concept this month.

A spokesman said: "The Arnage will mark the latest development for The Motorist, forming a restaurant and food offering, which will showcase the best local produce the region has to offer from head chef, Ian Matfin."

"Having worked in numerous high-profile establishments including: Claridge’s, Gordon Ramsay restaurants, Abode in Manchester and Raymond Blanc’s Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons, Ian has created a menu with the philosophy of serving delicious contemporary British food and drinks that appeal to all, with a nod to the racing world."

The menu includes a selection of dishes on the ‘Starting Grid’, such as sea salt and rosemary focaccia and honey glazed pork chipolatas, with the ‘Formation Lap’ offering the likes of crispy ham hock fritter and whipped chicken liver parfait.

The venue is being designed by Daniel Spinks, the son of the founder Simon Spinks, and in-house designer, Hayley Melling, who has worked for the businesses across the

events team.

The space will include 78 covers in the downstairs restaurant, 100 covers in its corporate upstairs lounge, Club Le Mans, as well as an additional 24 covers split across three different private dining rooms.

Founder Simon Spinks added: “We are so proud to finally announce the launch of our latest project at The Motorist, The Arnage. The menu we’ve created is something really

special, that is not only a nod to the motoring world but showcases our proud roots in North Yorkshire with some fantastic, quality, local produce. We now just can’t wait to welcome everyone through the doors this May.”