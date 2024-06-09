Revised plans were submitted to the council last year by site owners Oakgate Group. The redevelopment proposals include conversion of the historic building back into two grand family homes, restoring them to their former glory and reinstating their original house names of Daresbury and Beech Villas.

In addition to this, the masterplan includes two new contemporary homes within the walled grounds.

Mount Royale Hotel in York.

The property had been a hotel since 1967 when 119 The Mount was converted into a hotel, before it was expanded to include No. 117 The Mount in 1978.

The Grand Villas were originally built in 1834 and occupied as family homes until becoming a hotel. The hotel went into decline and was closed in 2022.

Richard France, managing director of Oakgate, said: “Our vision for this important site is to restore its historical features, being sensitive to its grade II listed status, and give it a sustainable future.

“We have worked hard with the City of York Council to develop sympathetic plans, and we are pleased to have now secured permission.”