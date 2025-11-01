MP raises concerns over loss of agricultural land in Yorkshire to huge solar scheme

​A North Yorkshire MP has raised concerns that a huge solar energy scheme planned for his constituency would be built on high-quality agricultural land.

Keir Mather, MP for Selby, said earlier responses from Light Valley Solar project bosses did not adequately address concerns he raised on behalf of constituents.

In a letter to Island Green Power UK Ltd, the company behind the scheme proposed for land between York and Selby, the MP listed a number of concerns.

These included:

The project’s scale, which he noted spanned an “enormous” 2,500 acres, with much of the designated land being classified as ‘best and most versatile’ for food production.

The impact on wildlife and habitats

Disruption to local roads and infrastructure during the development process

Concerns that the number of proposed sites has increased and the scheme may grow further in the future

Fears that the cabling corridor may interfere with flood defence and field drainage

The MP added: “These concerns require urgent consideration, and I would ask that they are responded to in a timely and comprehensive manner.

“As regards the overall process, I want to make clear that as a Member of Parliament, I have no powers to take decisions on planning applications.

“Nevertheless, I want to place on record the serious concerns I have about the scale of this project.”

In the letter, the MP said people in his Selby constituency had “never shied away from playing our part in powering Britain, and taking on our fair share of the infrastructure that comes with it”.

He added: “”We also have a proud agricultural tradition, and we understand that food security is a key component of national security too. I fully support renewable energy and, like the Government, want to see more of it rolled out on rooftops and industrial sites.

“But I share the concerns of my constituents about the scale and extent of these plans.”

Light Valley Solar would consist of seven solar farms on 1,020 hectares of land between the villages of Escrick, Monk Fryston, Hambleton, Chapel Haddlesey and South Milford.

Further land would be used for underground cabling to connect the sites to the national grid at Monk Fryston substation.

A 500MW battery energy storage system (BESS) is also proposed as part of the development.

A third consultation exercise has recently been launched by the energy developer.

The MP’s comments have been welcomed by opponents of the scheme.

South Milford resident Louise Billingham, spokesperson for Rooftops Not Countryside, which was formed to fight the plans, said: “We’re so pleased to have the support of Keir Mather in opposition to the Light Valley Solar plans.

“His concerns clearly show that the proposals are totally inappropriate for our area. There are a number of very valid concerns that he has raised, including the site’s scale, the impact on wildlife and residents, and impact on areas of flooding.”