New owner and new name for Keelham Farm Shop after £2.2m purchase by original founder

A popular North Yorkshire farm shop, which closed late last year, is to be reopened by one of its original owners.

James Robertshaw is taking over the former Keelham Farm Shop in Skipton.

It will reopen early next year under the name Robertshaw’s Farm Shop and will be in addition to the existing Robertshaw’s shop in Thornton near Bradford. Around 100 jobs are expected to be created and adverts have already been placed online for team members.

Mr Robertshaw and his sister Victoria first opened the Skipton shop in 2015 but his stake was subsequently sold to investors in 2019.

The Keelham shop closed in December last year, with administrators appointed in January.

A statement provided on the behalf of directors Gerard Downes, James and Josephine Wellock and James Worrall at the time cited “cost of living pressures, food inflation and higher interest rates” as reasons for financial problems that led to the closure.

It has now been confirmed that Robertshaw’s Farm Shop Limited will be taking over the property following a £2.2m purchase in a deal done by Watling Real Estate,.

Rob Cruikshank, associate director in Watling Real Estate's Leeds office, said: "There is a lack of similar offerings in the surrounding area and I'm sure local residents will be pleased to see the property open its doors as a farm shop again.

"The reopening will help to boost the local economy and bring a number of jobs into the area.

"Robertshaw's has been successfully operating its farm shop business in Thornton, near Bradford, for over 50 years.

"We wish them the very best with their plans to now replicate that success at the Skipton property, which is in an ideal position to benefit from the high volume of traffic passing through the area."

A statement on the Robertshaw’s website said: “We are thrilled to announce that we have successfully acquired a new site in Skipton, with plans to open in early 2025. This expansion represents a significant milestone for Robertshaw’s and presents exciting opportunities for growth and development.

"James, along with his family and our fabulous team at Thornton are working hard to get the new venture up and running and it will be opening in early 2025 under the name of Robertshaw’s Farm Shop.