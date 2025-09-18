Skills Bootcamps Hull and East Riding are proud to announce its sponsorship of the North Green Skills Conference 2025, taking place on Wednesday September 24 at the Guildhall in Hull.

This event represents a pivotal moment for our region, bringing together industry leaders, educators, and policymakers to accelerate the development of green skills and sustainable workforce solutions.

As a regional Skills Bootcamp programme, we are committed to supporting employers and learners through targeted, high-quality training that responds to real labour market needs.

Skills Bootcamps are flexible, employer-led training programmes designed to help adults (19+) gain in-demand skills. Backed by the Department for Education as part of the “Skills for Life” initiative, they are two to 16 weeks long and lead to employment opportunities or career progression.

This year, our Skills Bootcamps team secured a record £10 million from the Department for Education to fund Skills Bootcamps across Hull and the East Riding.

This investment enables us to work with businesses to design and deliver flexible, employer-led training programmes that support economic growth.

Our participation in the North Green Skills Conference reflects our strategic focus on sustainability and workforce transformation.

We will be contributing to a panel discussion that explores how Skills Bootcamps are helping businesses transition to low-carbon operations, while equipping individuals with the skills required to thrive in emerging green sectors.

The Humber region is positioned to uniquely impact the UK’s green industrial revolution.

With its growing offshore wind infrastructure, advanced manufacturing capabilities, and commitment to net zero, the demand for green skills is increasing rapidly.

Green skills are a key focus for Hull and East Yorkshire, and we’re proud to offer a growing portfolio of programmes that reflect this priority. Learners can now access training in wind turbine maintenance through our partnership with Maersk Training, supporting careers in offshore wind – a sector that continues to expand across the Humber.

Ideal Heating delivers practical instruction in Heat Pump systems and F-Gas Installation, helping installers meet the rising demand for low-carbon heating solutions.

The University of Hull offers strategic programmes in ESG Leadership and Carbon Management, designed to equip business leaders with the tools to implement sustainability initiatives and drive organisational change.

Meanwhile, North Humberside Motor Trades Group Training Association provides Skills Bootcamps for motor technicians, supporting the transition to electric vehicles and green automotive technologies. Each of these programmes has been developed in collaboration with industry partners to ensure relevance, quality, and impact.

Programmes are delivered flexibly to accommodate working professionals and are fully funded for eligible learners. Employers across Hull and East Riding can access substantial funding to upskill their workforce through Skills Bootcamps. Large organisations with over 250 employees are eligible for 70 per cent funding, while SMEs benefit from 90 per cent funding—making it easier than ever to invest in staff development and future-proof their teams.

Skills Bootcamps Hull and East Riding, part of Hull Training and Adult Education are actively seeking new course proposals from businesses and training providers interested in delivering Skills Bootcamps in the region. We welcome innovative ideas—particularly those aligned with green growth, digital transformation, and priority sectors identified in the local skills improvement plan.

If your organisation is interested in developing a Skills Bootcamp or enrolling staff on existing programmes, we encourage you to contact our Partnership Development Lead, Jo Silverwood, at [email protected]. You can also visit www.hcctraining.ac.uk/bootcamps for more information on current opportunities.

Our goal is to build a diverse and future-ready training offer that reflects the needs of Hull and East Riding’s business community. By working together, we can ensure that our workforce is equipped with the skills required to support sustainable growth and innovation.

The North Green Skills Conference 2025 is a key opportunity to engage with the region’s green skills agenda. Held at the Guildhall in Hull, the event will feature expert panels, networking, and insights into emerging training and employment pathways.

As sponsors and contributors, we look forward to sharing how Skills Bootcamps are driving change across sectors—from renewable energy and carbon reduction to leadership and logistics. We invite employers, educators, and stakeholders to attend and explore how they can play a role in shaping the future of green skills in Hull and East Yorkshire.

Tickets are now available, and we encourage early registration to secure your place at this important event.

Adam Wilson is senior lead for business development and contracting at Skills Bootcamps Hull & East Riding.