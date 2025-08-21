Northallerton: Plans lodged for up to 484 new homes and primary school

Plans have been lodged for up to 484 new homes, a primary school and a neighbourhood centre in Northallerton.

An outline planning application for the major development on 28 hectares of agricultural land off Stokesley Road has been submitted to North Yorkshire Council.

The development is the second phase of a housing scheme on the north-eastern edge of the town.

Planning permission was granted in April for the first phase of the site which will see 109 homes erected to create the Allerton Gate estate.

An illustration submitted with the plans showing how the scheme would relate to its surroundings.

Both applications have been drawn up on behalf of the landowner, the Church Commissioners for England.

A ‘spine road’ linking Stokesley Road and a new junction on Bullamoor Road is proposed as part of the second phase.

The development would include up to 145 homes classified as affordable.

Public open space and an area for shops and small businesses is also planned, along with pedestrian and cycle links to the town centre.

The site is identified for residential use within the Hambleton Local Plan.

Supporting documents submitted with the application say more details of the type of housing and the layout will be provided at a later date.

The documents state: “The detailed design for the proposed development has not been finalised and outline planning permission only is being sought.

“The detailed design and layout will come forward under reserved matters submissions.

“As envisaged when allocated in the local plan, the proposed development will form part of an extension to the north of Northallerton, creating a sustainable place with a full range of residential opportunities, to create a balanced, mixed community.”

The report continues: “Benefiting from a highly accessible location close to established highways, infrastructure and within easy reach of Northallerton town centre (approximately 2.5km), the site has all the components to become a residential neighbourhood of choice.”

Land will be included within the site for a one-form primary school — a school which has a single class for each year group.

The 1.5-hectare school site will not be landlocked to ensure it can be expanded in the future if necessary.

A public consultation on the housing scheme was held earlier this year.