Northern property firm launches new national auction service

Bradley Hall, a leading commercial and residential property firm founded in the North East, has announced a new, exciting commercial and residential property auction service for national clients.

Bradley Hall Auctions will support residential and commercial clients in acquiring or selling property quickly and easily via its brand new auction platform with support from dedicated auction property experts.

Helen Wall, who is the leading Director behind the new service, said “The launch of our “in house” auctions service further cements Bradley Hall as a full-service property practice throughout the North and now beyond. The introduction of our new auction department comes following a surge of demand for swift sales in recent months, especially from Insolvency Practitioner or corporate clients. This service line allows for the purchase and sale of properties within a 28 or 56 day period.

“Property auctions have become increasingly popular due to their transparency, speed, and potential for great deals.

Bradley Hall's newest service

“Our new auction offering will revolutionise the way our clients buyers and sellers engage in the UK property market and will offer expert services with the support of an expert team coupled with a new platform to make transactions quick and easy.

“Gone are the days when buyers need to sit in lengthy and inconvenient auctions. The new website platform allows buyers to bid online and our property experts are on hand to support sellers throughout the process. This will also allow us to support buyers and sellers across all of our branch network and offices across the North East, Yorkshire and West Midlands, as well as further afield.

“In many instances our sellers would like to sell quickly and this is the perfect solution to provide a quick and cost effective sale. For many of our investor or corporate clients, time is of the essence, and our new service will enable quick, but well-informed, sales and purchases of properties across the UK.

“The perception of auctions is that they are poor quality properties, but that is not always the case. We work with clients who have residential portfolios or commercial sites to sell but have struggled to achieve good results with other agents.

“We have a wealth of experience and success stories for local and national clients using Auctions and I am delighted we can now offer this service to clients “in house”, expanding this service line to clients across our network of offices and further afield nationally.”

Bradley Hall, which has offices in the North East, North West and West Midlands, provides a full-service approach to property, and has over 70 members of staff working across commercial and residential agency, land and development, building surveying, property management, valuations, mortgages and new homes.

The firm, which has offices in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, Sunderland, Northumberland, County Durham, Tees Valley, Leeds, the North West and Birmingham, works with a range of clients, including local authorities, housebuilders, property developers and residential clients.