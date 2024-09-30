Odeon in Yorkshire applies for 3am licence for films and late-night refreshments

Odeon has applied for an alcohol licence for its new town centre cinema in Scarborough’s Brunswick centre.

Odeon Cinemas Ltd which was recently announced as the operator of the town centre cinema in Scarborough has applied for a premises licence from North Yorkshire Council.

If approved, the cinema in the Brunswick Centre would be allowed to serve alcohol from 10am to midnight, seven days a week.

It would also be allowed to serve late-night refreshments until 3.30am, Monday to Sunday.

Brunswick Centre 1. Photo courtesy of Anttoni Numminen/LDRS

The screening of films would also be permitted until 3am, seven days a week.

Scarborough Group International (SGI) recently announced Odeon, Europe’s largest cinema chain, as the anchor cinema operator for its redevelopment of the site.

SGI bought the “mostly vacant shopping centre” in 2021 as part of a multi-million-pound plan to transform the 1990s centre into a leisure destination.

Once complete, the new development will offer 20 units ranging from 250 sq ft to 20,000 sq ft across three floors to provide spaces for national and regional restaurant brands and leisure operators, along with a selection of kiosks and shared spaces for independent food and beverage operators from the local area.

In September, North Yorkshire councillors also approved up to £350,000 on a study examining the future of the shopping centre after a fact-finding visit found the centre was currently “a slightly sad part of Scarborough”.

The authority is hoping to increase town centre footfall and “encourage people to visit Scarborough more often and, quite importantly for residents, to enjoy better leisure facilities”.

Public representations regarding Odeon’s application can be sent to the council until Wednesday, October 16.