Orchard Farm Holiday Village: Council approves expansion of Filey holiday park

A holiday park near Filey can expand with 13 new caravans as well as creating new touring caravan pitches after plans were approved by the council.

Rolson Larkham’s plan to expand the Orchard Farm Holiday Village in Stonegate, Hunmanby has been given the go-ahead by North Yorkshire Council.

The 13 additional static caravans will be placed on a site around 0.85 hectares in size, alongside the creation of the touring caravan pitches.

Currently, the area designated for the new caravans is used for around 25 tent pitches and the area is set to remain “as a grassed area with no delineation of pitches”.

No objections were made by Hunmanby Parish Council, the Highway Authority, or the council’s tourism team and no comments were received from members of the public.

A residential development is located to the west and south border of the site and a sewage treatment plant is located to the east of the site.

Planning officers said that the proposed scale of the development was “appropriate” due to the existing development on site and because neither area of land is visible from outside the site owing to the “well-landscaped boundaries”.

They added that the plan “respects the character and appearance of the countryside as there is no encroachment into the countryside beyond the boundary of the existing approved site”.

The proposal also includes the planting of additional trees around an existing pond on the site as well as a 2m high hedge along the western boundary with the residential development on Lennox Close.

A report prepared by the council concluded: “The increase in traffic movements will be minimal and any impact on the residential amenity of occupiers of existing dwellings close to the site will be mitigated by additional landscaping.”

Planning officers added that the proposal “will contribute to the tourism economy of the area resulting in sustainable growth”.