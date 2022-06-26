Orthodontics chain Impress announces the opening of its first flagship clinic in Leeds

The clinic will be located at 84-86 Vicar Lane, Leeds.

The clinic will be located at 84-86 Vicar Lane, Leeds and provide removable aligners designed to treat overbites, crowding and diastema.

The clinic will be over 3,300 sq ft and house five patient boxes and three dental chairs.

Bruce Bower, UK country manager for Impress, said: “At Impress, our mission is to provide our patients with an excellent experience of invisible orthodontics, and we want to make it available to as many people as possible.

“We are very excited to open our first flagship clinic in Leeds, following the success of our other UK flagships in London, Manchester, and Birmingham.

“Our clinic will bring the most innovative approach to Orthodontic care to the city.”

The clinic is currently under construction and will open in the coming months.

Impress raised $50m in 2021. The funding was earmarked to further expand its presence across Europe, as well as propel the orthodontic experience further into the digital realm.

The business opened its first UK flagship stores in London and Manchester in December and in Birmingham in March.

In the first consultation, the patient is given a complete oral check-up, an X-ray, and a 3D scan, which allows the medical team to create a virtual simulation of the entire treatment process.