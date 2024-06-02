Over 150 students to gather from North of England for Game Republic Student Showcase
The competition, which is run by the Yorkshire founded network, tours Universities and has taken place for more than 15 years. It will see leading game studios judge the art and animation, narrative design, technology, game design and teamwork of the students’ work.
Game demos, character designs, art portfolios, technical demonstrations and animations will be presented in an array of 51 projects at the Catalyst Hall from Universities and colleges across the North including University of Hull, Sheffield Hallam University, University Campus Doncaster, University of Leeds, and University of Huddersfield.
Managing director of Game Republic, Jamie Sefton, said: “It has been fantastic to see such a big response this year, making it our biggest ever GR Student Showcase. Staffordshire University was one of the first Universities to develop games courses in the UK, so it's great we're here to celebrate their 20th anniversary. I expect to see a really high standard of work.”
In 2023, research showed that 90 per cent of previous winners in the Game Republic Student Showcase had gone on to secure games jobs, with 81 per cent staying in the region.
