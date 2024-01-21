A former chapel which dates back to the early nineteenth century has been sold to a Yorkshire developer and investor.

The Oxford Place former Methodist Mission in the city centre was sold to Samara Properties, which has completed schemes around The Headrow and Westgate/Park Square areas of Leeds.

The grade two-listed building, which covers over 33,000 sq ft, provides an opportunity for expansion and development. It is located on Westgate, adjacent to Leeds Town Hall.

Previously, planning consent was granted for two different boutique hotel schemes, but the purchaser said they are likely to pursue a residential development.

Richard Corby, senior director and head of Leeds office at Lambert Smith Hampton, said: “We are excited to have disposed of this outstanding opportunity to acquire a striking, large and historic city centre asset with significant redevelopment potential.

"The regeneration of Oxford Place will provide a scheme of huge benefit to both Leeds city centre and the public realm.”