Oxford Place: Historic former Methodist Mission in Leeds sold to Yorkshire developer
The Oxford Place former Methodist Mission in the city centre was sold to Samara Properties, which has completed schemes around The Headrow and Westgate/Park Square areas of Leeds.
The grade two-listed building, which covers over 33,000 sq ft, provides an opportunity for expansion and development. It is located on Westgate, adjacent to Leeds Town Hall.
Previously, planning consent was granted for two different boutique hotel schemes, but the purchaser said they are likely to pursue a residential development.
Richard Corby, senior director and head of Leeds office at Lambert Smith Hampton, said: “We are excited to have disposed of this outstanding opportunity to acquire a striking, large and historic city centre asset with significant redevelopment potential.
"The regeneration of Oxford Place will provide a scheme of huge benefit to both Leeds city centre and the public realm.”
Harry Albazie, director at Samara Properties, added: "We are thrilled to embark on the redevelopment journey of Oxford Place, an iconic grade two-listed building in the heart of Leeds. The potential for residential development aligns with our commitment to thoughtful urban renewal contributing to the city's vibrant landscape".