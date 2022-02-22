Parklane Plowden Chambers has reopened following the completion of a six-figure revamp of its four-storey, 11,000 sq ft premises on Westgate in Leeds city centre.

The chambers’ internal space has been reorganised to create a working environment which supports flexible work patterns, which have become more common since the pandemic.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Featuring a barristers’ lounge and study to enable agile working, the refurbished premises also has dedicated phone and video facilities to support remote conferences and court hearings.

Parklane Plowden Chambers has reopened following the completion of a six-figure refurbishment of its four-storey, 11,000 sq ft premises on Westgate in Leeds city centre.

The building’s external entrance has been remodelled and a new lift has been installed, while flexible meeting rooms have been introduced alongside a south-facing roof terrace.

Commenting on the refurbishment, Parklane Plowden head of chambers, James Murphy, said: “This investment demonstrates our commitment to further enhancing our reputation as a vibrant, progressive chambers alive to the evolving needs of clients, members and colleagues.

“Our shared purpose at Parklane Plowden is to make a positive difference in all we do through expert advice and advocacy combined with excellent client care.

“We’ve applied our ‘positive difference’ principle to the refurbishment and it has enabled us to create an outstanding place where talented people want to work.

“We very much look forward to welcoming clients back to our newly-refurbished premises.”

The refurbishment completion follows the set’s announcement last November of a new brand identity and a new website as part of its investment strategy to deliver continued expansion.

Formed in 2007 following the merger of Parklane Chambers in Leeds and Plowden Chambers in Newcastle, Parklane Plowden is home to 124 members.

The Leeds and Newcastle-based set specialises in personal injury and clinical negligence; family; employment; chancery and commercial; court of protection; insurance; and litigation costs and funding.