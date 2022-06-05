Pickering farm shop and café collaborates with chef consultant to launch new range of pizzas

Chefs at Cedarbarn Farm Shop and Café worked with Steph Moon to create a bespoke range of pizza toppings that are available from a trailer located in the new ‘Pizza Paddock’ area at the Thornton Road site.

“Demand for outdoor space was so great last year that we wanted to create a special experience for our outdoor diners this year,” said Cedarbarn’s co-owner, Mandy Avison.

Chef, Lizzie Myers with one of her pizza creations. Photo: Jessica Kett

“With Steph’s help, we have created a new menu that features a delicious range of pizzas plus tempting traybakes, barista coffee and Yorkshire Tea."

Cedarbarn Farm Shop, Café and Miniature Railway is run by fourth generation farmer, Karl Avison and his wife, Mandy.