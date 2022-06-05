Pickering farm shop and café collaborates with chef consultant to launch new range of pizzas

An award-winning Pickering farm shop and café has collaborated with a North Yorkshire chef consultant to launch a new range of pizzas.

By Greg Wright
Sunday, 5th June 2022, 3:08 pm

Chefs at Cedarbarn Farm Shop and Café worked with Steph Moon to create a bespoke range of pizza toppings that are available from a trailer located in the new ‘Pizza Paddock’ area at the Thornton Road site.

Read More

Read More
New RNLI lifeboat station at Cleethorpes will speed up mobilisation of life-savi...

Sign up to our Business newsletter

“Demand for outdoor space was so great last year that we wanted to create a special experience for our outdoor diners this year,” said Cedarbarn’s co-owner, Mandy Avison.

Chef, Lizzie Myers with one of her pizza creations. Photo: Jessica Kett

“With Steph’s help, we have created a new menu that features a delicious range of pizzas plus tempting traybakes, barista coffee and Yorkshire Tea."

Cedarbarn Farm Shop, Café and Miniature Railway is run by fourth generation farmer, Karl Avison and his wife, Mandy.

The business began as a small pick your own strawberries operation from a caravan 26 years ago and is now a farm shop and café that sources a large percentage of its produce from its own farm and a neighbouring farm supplemented with local suppliers.

PickeringCafeNorth Yorkshire