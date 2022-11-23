Audit and accountancy firm PKF plans to create 25 new jobs in 2023 after exceeding expectations for its new financial services team, creating 20 new jobs and generating over £1m revenue.

Leeds-based PKF launched the new division launched last year, seeking to capitalise on the city’s dominant position as the leading financial services hub outside of London and provide a credible alternative to the ‘Big Four’ in the region.

The team is made up of experts in accounting, audit, restructuring, and actuarial, and the firm intends to continue growing the team in each of these fields over the next 12 months, as well as expand its tax practice.

Martin Watson, financial services partner at PKF, inset, said: “Financial services companies were telling us they wanted a credible alternative to the ‘Big Four’ in the region; they were crying out for more choice.

"The pace at which we’ve grown our new business has exceeded our expectations and bears this out. We’re really encouraged that so many northern companies have chosen to work with us.”

The new financial services team is already generating in excess of £1m of fees with local businesses and supporting another £1.5m of work across the country, working in tandem with other teams across PKF’s national network of practices.

Over 20 new roles have already been created in Leeds in the past 12 months, with the business well on track to meet its three-year ambition of building an office of 50 people.

James Sleight, a partner in PKF’s Leeds office, said: “The growth we’ve already achieved and our pipeline of opportunities reaffirms our decision to invest in Yorkshire.

"You only need to look around to see the buzz in the region and recent investments such as the new Bank of England hub reflects the region’s dominant position in financial services.

"We’re all proud of what we’ve been able to deliver so far and look forward to continuing to play an important part in the expansion of PKF service lines in Yorkshire and the surrounding regions.”

PKF said it is continuing to focus on building a first-class working environment for its people, through a blend of office-based and remote working, and with people’s well-being at the heart of the firm’s ethos.

Mr Watson said: “In addition to the success we’ve seen in growing our client base, we’re also immensely proud of the feedback we’re getting from our new people about the culture we’re creating.

"We want people to enjoy coming into the office and feel looked after, and also have the opportunity to give something back to our local area through community investment activities. We’ve recently supported the Jane Tomlinson appeal and St Gemma’s Hospice and plan to partner with other local charities in 2023.”