Plans drawn up for large solar farm near Bedale which could power 13,000 homes

Controversial plans are being drawn up for a large solar farm on fields in North Yorkshire.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Developers behind the proposed 30MW scheme on land off Lords Lane, between Bedale and Exelby, say the farm would create enough clean energy to power around 13,830 homes a year.

The development, called Stell Solar Farm, is being led by green energy company Enviromena.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A screening request for the proposal has been submitted to North Yorkshire Council to find out if a planning application would need an environmental impact assessment.

The location of the proposed solar farm between Bedale and Exelby.

A website for the scheme has also gone live, with leaflets delivered to residents of Exelby.

The site says the development will help North Yorkshire Council in reducing greenhouse gas emissions in line with national and local targets in response to the climate emergency.

It adds: “The project will deliver net beneficial gains for biodiversity. Solar farm installations have a small footprint on the land they occupy, leaving considerable scope for biodiversity enhancements. Research has shown that responsibly managed solar farms can play an important role in reducing the decline in biodiversity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Existing trees and hedgerows will be retained and protected and supplemented by additional native species planting to support local habitats as part of a wider ecological network.

“The development of green projects like Stell Solar Farm also create business opportunities and economic activity which contribute to the country’s green recovery.”

Local residents have formed a campaign group to fight the scheme.

Say No To Stell Solar has launched its own website, as well as social media channels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group is worried the scheme will lead to more solar schemes in the area if approved.

Members are also concerned a battery energy storage system, which store energy from renewable sources, could also be proposed in the future.

The group has listed the loss of good agricultural land as a reason why the scheme should not be given the go-ahead.

It added in a statement on its website: “This large solar installation will dominate the rural landscape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At 2.3m to 3m high, there is no way of seeing over, under or through the panels. The views from the public rights of way will be narrowed and hemmed in. “

​On the impact on biodiversity and wildlife, it added: “​The area around Lords Lane is already home to an abundance of wildlife.

“The local wildlife is extremely likely to be displaced and impacted by the solar farm and increased human presence across the site.”

Stell Solar Farm is the latest green energy proposal to be submitted for North Yorkshire, with a number of solar and battery energy storage schemes already going through the planning pipeline.