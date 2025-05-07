Plans for former Filey GP surgery to become five apartments

A former Filey GP surgery could be turned into five apartments with a new two-storey extension if plans are approved by North Yorkshire Council.

Andrew Pearson has proposed converting the property at 3 Rutland Street into four one-bed flats and one two-bed apartment.

Submitted plans include the proposed demolition of the rear existing garage which would create a side parking area for seven vehicles and a communal outside seating space.

Last year, the same applicant proposed converting the residential property into seven one-bed flats and demolishing the current garage to create a parking and amenity space but was met with objections from residents and the town council.

According to the submitted plans, the five-apartment development would create “spacious flats” and the development would “reflect local character”.

“The scheme will improve and enhance the character, appearance, and setting of the Filey conservation area through the removal of the unsightly rear extension and garage.

“Also, the front of the building will not change whatsoever from what is currently in existence, hence adhering to the Planning Inspectorate’s previous comments.”

The applicant said that the proposed construction work would be carried out by local tradesmen and that materials would be sourced from local suppliers “to create new jobs and bring much-needed money into the local economy.”

So far, no representations have been submitted by members of the public. However, the council’s housing standards team leader said he had “no objections to the proposals on housing grounds”.

The submitted proposals also state that the applicant “will be willing to accept any recommendations which the Highway Authority may implement to enhance or improve the scheme”.