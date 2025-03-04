Plans submitted to revamp derelict Penistone coal drops into shops and dining venues

A scheme to transform a derelict grade II-listed site in Penistone into shops and offices has been submitted for planning approval, by Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If approved, Penistone’s listed coal drops, signal house, and former railway siding site, which have stood derelict for years, would be transformed into a mixed-use development, including retail and office space, a hospitality venue, and business units.

The Penistone Coal Drops are listed as a grade II-listed building, indicating they are considered of special architectural and historical interest and are protected under law. The site was first listed on April 27, 1988, and is officially named “Coal drops immediately west of bridge under Penistone Woodhead Railway”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fairbank Investments plans to restore the coal drop arches and convert them into retail spaces, maintaining the historical character of the site. The development also includes more than 4,000 sq ft of restaurant and bar space, designed to provide a social and dining venue for the area. This space will feature an outdoor terrace with views and access from the Trans-Pennine Trail.

1412 Coal Drops Restaurant

The proposed development also includes a new office block, covering approximately 9,000 sq ft, designed for modern business use. In addition, the project includes four hybrid business units that will provide flexible spaces for office or light industrial purposes.

The redevelopment plan also involves converting the original signal house for a range of uses. This approach will preserve the building’s historical character while offering flexible options for both business and community purposes.

Fairbank Investments has experience in local development, having previously revitalised the former David Brown factory site in Penistone into a successful business park. The company hopes the current development will bring new economic opportunities, create jobs, and support local businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The planning proposal has been developed in consultation with local stakeholders and authorities. Fairbank Investments says it is committed to preserving the historical elements of the site while introducing modern facilities that could benefit the community and businesses in Penistone.