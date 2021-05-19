Plans unveiled for 311 affordable apartments on Leeds's South Bank

United Living New Homes, has been awarded a major contract by The Guinness Partnership to deliver new homes at its Points Cross development in Leeds.

The developer and regeneration firm will deliver 311 residential apartments, which will be 100% affordable (shared ownership and affordable rent).

The scheme forms part of a major regeneration programme of the South Bank area of the city, which will provide over 8,000 new homes - 928 of them at Points Cross.

Leeds's South Bank is home to major redevelopment work,

United Living New Homes is also working in close partnership with The Leeds College of Building, University Technical College Leeds and The Ruth Gorse Academy, to support a cohort of apprentices and work placements during the construction phase, which is scheduled to be completed by early Spring 2023.

Neil Armstrong, Chief Executive and Chair, United Living Group, said: “This contract award is an exciting addition to United Living Group’s growing portfolio of development projects.

“Our values are to ensure we help our customers create great places, where people enjoy living and provide the essential services that support daily life. So, we were delighted when asked to support the delivery of this development project on behalf of The Guinness Partnership.

“Leeds is a thriving city that is growing and needs new, good quality housing to meet demand. We look forward to playing a central role in the regeneration of this area of the city and creating much-needed new homes for residents”.

Catriona Simons, Chief Executive of The Guinness Partnership, said: “This site, within the Leeds South Bank Regeneration and Innovation District, is a fantastic opportunity for us to provide more new affordable homes in Leeds.

“We look forward to working with United Living New Homes to create great homes where people are proud to live, in a vibrant new neighbourhood.”

The Guinness Partnership is one of the largest providers of affordable housing and care in England. Founded as a charitable trust in 1890, it provides social and affordable housing, including affordable rent, affordable homeownership, housing for older people and a range of extra care schemes.

Helen Francis, Partnering and New Business Director, United Living New Homes, commented: “Through close communication with Leeds based educational organisations, which are all located adjacent to the site, we have worked extensively to create a suite of social value outcomes, which include a minimum of 19 apprentices, 14 new roles and 140 work placements.