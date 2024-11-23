Pontefract's unique blend of historic charm and community spirit are attracting home buyers to the area

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pontefract Castle, standing tall for nearly a thousand years, is a silent witness to the ebb and flow of the town’s history.

Dubbed ‘the Key to the North’ since the 13th century, it has been at the heart of some of England’s most pivotal moments.

From fierce battles between loyal Royalist soldiers and rebellious medieval barons, to the intrigues of unfaithful monarchs and their lovers, the castle’s stone walls have seen it all.

Pontefract Racecourse. Picture: James Hardisty.

The town is also shaped by unexpected characters – from the hardworking liquorice farmers of the surrounding fields to the selfless Victorian ladies who cared for its preservation.

These days Pontefract combines a traditional market town atmosphere with modern conveniences.

With affordable housing, excellent transport links, and a variety of local amenities, Pontefract is becoming a sought-after location for families, young professionals and retirees alike, according to Chris Heaps, founder of Enfields Luxe.

"We’ve got first time buyers, we’ve got second time buyers, we’ve got downsizers,” he says.

The Old Coach House in the village of Old Thorpe Audlin is seeking offers in the region of £2.3m. Picture: Enfields Luxe

He adds: “We see local buyers but also first time buyers moving down to Pontefract and the surrounding areas from places like Harrogate, Wetherby and Knaresborough, because they can get more for their money, with the view of moving back to those places further up the property ladder.”

According to Bradley Sutcliffe, owner of Bradley’s Real Estate in Pontefract, there is a lot of competition in the town’s first time buyer market.

"When it comes to terraces and three bedroom semis, we can’t get them on fast enough,” he says.

Bradley’s doesn’t have a website and markets its properties on Rightmove and social media platforms like Instagram instead, appealing to the first time buyer demographic.

A three bedroom semi-detached house in Fieldside Road, Kinsley, which Bradleys Real Estate is marketing for £165,000.

A three bedroom semi-detached house in Fieldside Road, Kinsley, which Bradley’s is marketing for £165,000, is typical of the homes that he says are being snapped up at the moment.

He adds: “The south side of Pontefract is desirable. Also the schools around Carlton are all performing very well in Ofsted. A lot of people are basing their moves around local schools.”

At the other end of the market, one of the most luxurious homes Enfields is currently marketing is The Old Coach House in the village of Old Thorpe Audlin, which is seeking offers in the region of £2.3m.

The attractive five bedroom L-shaped stone coach house conversion was formerly the coach house to the manor house in Old Thorpe Audlin, dating back to the 1700s.

"The top end of the market often attracts people from outside of the area,” says Chris.

A huge amount of investment has been poured into Pontefract in recent years, including £1.136m to upgrade the market, which last year attracted a million visitors.

There are new recreational facilities, including £21m sports and leisure facility Aspire@ThePark, as well as supermarkets, bars and restaurants to support new housing developments.

Meanwhile, nearby Xscape Yorkshire remains a huge draw for families.

Pontefract’s transport links help to retain the town’s Key to the North status, with easy access to the M62 and A1 as well as three railway stations: Pontefract Baghill, Pontefract Monkhill, and Pontefract Tanshelf.

"From Pontefract and the surrounding area you can get north, south, east and west easily. It’s a good place for commuting and it’s also a good place to get out from a recreational perspective,” says Chris.

According to Rightmove, homes in Pontefract had an average price of £204,501 over the last year.

Terraced properties sold for an average price of £147,316. Semi-detached homes fetched £192,391 and detached properties sold for an average of £299,367.

Overall, sold prices in Pontefract over the last year were similar to the previous year and two per cent up on the 2021 peak of £201,122.

“The last two or three years have been quite a turbulent market,” says Chris.

“There have been a number of factors affecting that, from Covid to Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget, which sent shockwaves throughout the banks and the mortgage lenders. The national economy has been up and down.”

He adds: "There have been a number of different challenges and what you saw in 2023 was a steady decline of house prices.

"Since then, we’ve seen a steady increase locally and nationally. We’ve found our feet and people are starting to understand that a turbulent market is becoming more normal.

"We are certainly dealing with a pent-up market again. A bit like Covid where people are wanting to get on with their lives.

"The news that interest rates could come down is making people go out to view properties and make more offers.