Popular Aldi supermarket put up for sale at £1.5m as plans revealed for Meadowhall site in Sheffield

The German discount retailer’s Fitzwilliam Road store is under instruction for sale and let with commercial property agents, Lamb & Swift.

Aldi has instructed c to advertise the 15,080 sq ft store on Fitzwilliam Road as being for sale and to let.

The property 15,080 sq ft is listed for offers in Region of £1.5m

In December 2010 permission was granted for the £2 million build with work starting in January 2011.

An Aldi Spokesperson said: “Our Fitzwilliam Road store no longer meets our requirements and the store will close on Sunday 16th October. All our amazing colleagues will be relocated to neighbouring stores.

“Our valued customers will still be able to shop and save at our Masbrough, Parkgate, Bramley, Maltby and Swallownest stores, which all have more space for fresh, chilled and food-to-go ranges, and much brighter, simpler layouts.”

Since opening, Aldi have gone on to open up further stores at Parkgate, Masbrough and Bramley with the closest being just 1.5 miles away.

Agents, Lamb & Swift have said the closing date for offers is 12 noon on 31st March.

Aldi has announced it will open 100 new stores across the UK over the next two years earlier this month, and has pledged to invest £1.3 billion by 2023 in plans to open an average of one new store a week.