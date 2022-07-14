Popularity of superhero Hulk provides boost for global games label Team17

Team17 Group confirmed that trading in the six months ended 30 June 2022 has been in line with the board’s expectations.

The statement added: "The enlarged group, including recent strategic acquisitions, has delivered significant growth against H1 (the first half) of 2021, once again showing record half year revenue and adjusted EBITDA performance.

"Team17’s core Games Label business continues to show the strength and expertise in back catalogue management, delivering low double-digit year on year growth alongside one new release. The underlying quality of portfolio management and franchise building is a testament to the strength of Team17’s best in class lifecycle management. The Games Label has also seen significant growth in the share of 1st party IP revenues within its portfolio."

StoryToys, acquired in July 2021, is performing in line with expectations, the company said.

"The launch of LEGO DUPLO Marvel in December 2021 was its biggest to date and has continued to perform well during H1( the first half) benefiting from the recent Hulk and Iron Man content updates. Across the StoryToys app portfolio, both active subscribers and subscription revenues have grown significantly in H1 vs the prior year.

"StoryToys has also entered a longer-term extension with the LEGO Group for multiple apps over multiple future years."

astragon, acquired in January 2022, is performing in line with expectations with its own IP titles launched in 2021, Team17 said.

The statement added: "The physical distribution side of astragon’s business has seen strong performance across the portfolio of titles from various partners including Farming Simulator which continues to perform strongly in Germany."

Team17 USA (formerly The Label), acquired in January 2022, is now fully integrated within the Games Label and performing as expected, and is actively exploring future opportunities to bring Team17 IP to mobile platforms alongside additional 3rd party titles.

The statement added: "The group has continued to add new talent to its exceptional teams, growing headcount in each of its businesses to support individual requirements. Attrition rates have remained at historic single digit levels for the first six months, below market levels."

Debbie Bestwick MBE, Chief Executive Officer of Team17, commented: “I am delighted with Team17’s first half performance, trading in line with our expectations. Pleasingly, our new acquisitions, led by our talented and committed management teams, have worked incredibly well together across all parts of the group, and we are all looking forward to a busy and productive second half.

“The group now has more evergreen own IP’s than ever before, alongside a phenomenal back catalogue portfolio, and in StoryToys, a growing subscription model. New releases include additions to many established franchises and licensed global brands alongside exciting new original IP’s that are tracking well.