Poundland Grimsby: New store to open in site previously occupied by New Look

Poundland is putting the finishing touches to its new store in Grimsby as it aims to play a major role in the town’s regeneration.

The new store, at 65 Victoria Street, Freshney Place, Grimsby opens on Saturday, June 11.

A spokesman said: “At more than 12,000 square feet, it is larger than a typical Poundland store.

“It will employ 23 full and part-time colleagues, the same as the store it replaces at 1-7 Victoria Street.”

A spokesman said the investment in the new store marks a vote of confidence in Grimsby and a commitment to the town centre as it undergoes redevelopment.

The Freshney Place site was previously occupied by New Look which closed in January.