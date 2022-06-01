Poundland Grimsby: New store to open in site previously occupied by New Look

Poundland is putting the finishing touches to its new store in Grimsby as it aims to play a major role in the town’s regeneration.

By Greg Wright
Wednesday, 1st June 2022, 9:22 am
Updated Wednesday, 1st June 2022, 9:25 am
The new store, at 65 Victoria Street, Freshney Place, Grimsby opens on Saturday, June 11.

A spokesman said: “At more than 12,000 square feet, it is larger than a typical Poundland store.

“It will employ 23 full and part-time colleagues, the same as the store it replaces at 1-7 Victoria Street.”

A spokesman said the investment in the new store marks a vote of confidence in Grimsby and a commitment to the town centre as it undergoes redevelopment.

The Freshney Place site was previously occupied by New Look which closed in January.

Poundland’s retail and transformation director, Austin Cooke, said: “Grimsby town centre is undergoing an exciting redevelopment and Poundland is proud to be playing its part in its regeneration.”

