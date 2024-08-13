Power Plastics Limited signs armed forces covenant

Power Plastics, innovators in cover solutions, has signed the Armed Forces Covenant, a national pledge to support the Armed Forces Community. The signing ceremony took place at the company’s new Teesside factory in Thornaby, attended by Lt. Col. Andy Black, Army Head of Engagement Northeast and Yorkshire as well as Councillor John Gardner the Mayor of Stockton-on-Tees and the Mayoress.

Power Plastics is committed to supporting the armed forces community, including those who have served their country as well as their families. The company has a rich history in employment of veterans and is keen to promote itself as an armed forces-friendly organisation, whether that be through employment of veterans and their relatives or the support for local cadet units and armed forces events.

Power Plastics strive to be a company with strong appeal to those leaving the military and returning to their homes in Thirsk, Teesside or Bradford. The Armed Forces Covenant and our commitment to those who have served and their families, is just one of our local community employment initiatives. Power Plastics is also a company with a strong track record of giving support, through employment, to both serving prisoners and former offenders.

Andy Beetles, Managing Director of Power Plastics Limited, said “signing the Armed Forces Covenant is an important acknowledgement of the support our company gives to servicemen and women, who receive the respect, support and fair treatment they deserve when working at Power Plastics. As a supplier to armed forces across Europe, we pride ourselves on sending them products that have been through a production line employing veterans”.

Power Plastics Director Simon Price and Lt. Col. Andy Black sign the Armed Forces Covenant