“It’s a tough time for the UK,” says Alistair O’Sullivan, managing director of Diony digital marketing in Hull. “Costs are being squeezed in all directions. Consumers are far more price sensitive, less brand loyal and more switched on to cost. This reflects massively on how brands and marketers need to position themselves and stay relevant in their field.”

“Agencies have to make every campaign, every pound spent and every strategic move count,” says Julian Kynaston, founder of Propaganda marketing agency in Leeds. “Being just ‘ok’ is no longer an option. Clients expect more for less, which means agencies must constantly grow, adapt and out-think the competition.”

Knowledge-led approaches are crucial, adds Kynaston. “Marketers need to really understand the nuances of their client’s business, rather than just assuming what they need. In this climate, you’ve got to be able to innovate and deliver something genuinely valuable. Those that can’t do this are struggling or have left the industry.”

“The world is in a bad position, and we can't wait for governments any more, so it's the job of brands, in my opinion, to save the world, and I think we can.” - Julian Kynaston

The tax rises in the Autumn Budget are likely to test the industry further. Andy Hobson, chief executive of Fantastic Media in Leeds, says: “The Budget will massively impact sectors like manufacturing and retail in future due to rising national insurance and wage costs, which will have far-reaching consequences for sectors like ours, as well as UK-wide manufacturing.

“While marketing budgets are often the first to go in challenging times, we work with many companies that recognise the value of continuing activity, rather than turning off the tap.”

Marketing teams have had to become more resourceful and focused on what drives value. “Agencies are taking a more consultative approach - working closely with clients to understand their unique market position,” says Kynaston. “Crucially, the best marketers insist on working directly with their client’s C-suite executives so they can deliver holistic strategies that drive results, rather than silo-ing marketing as something separate from the wider business.”

Changing consumer trends around content consumption and creation underpin the need for better performance. “Audiences are much less patient and geared towards concise, snackable content that drives a growing hunger for instancy, relevance and speed of consumption,” says O’Sullivan. “Exponential growth in platforms like TikTok is a tell-tale sign that this will continue to be the case over time.

Julian Kynaston, founder and chairman of Propaganda, with Laura Kynaston, managing director of Propaganda

“Both marketing agencies and in-house functions need to be on top of their game now more than ever to remain relevant, offer value and stay competitive around new platforms, technologies and ever-changing audience behaviours.”

Artificial intelligence (AI) is bringing drastic changes to the way businesses interact with their audience. Its impact spans various domains within marketing, from customer segmentation to content personalisation and campaign optimisation.

“AI is not something that is going to go away, so it’s really important to grab hold of it,” says Tim Downs, director at Aberfield Communications in Leeds. “A lot of PRs fear it’s going to replace us as it’s giving people the ability to craft content, which used to be our remit. However, it sets the wrong way of looking at it because it’s a massive time-saving resource and a fantastic research tool.”

“PR and marketing will always need the human touch,” says Hobson. “To use AI successfully, you need high-quality input and be able to understand what should or shouldn’t be automated. Rather than replacing human roles, AI can help streamline processes while still requiring personal insight and creativity.”

“We need to think of AI as another tool that can help the industry,” says Claire Robinson, PR and content executive at construction consultancy Sewell Group in Hull. “The danger will be that if low-quality, AI-generated content floods our media channels, it’ll be difficult for quality content to break through. However, that’s a great excuse for PR professionals to be more creative with their content.”

The PR and marketing industry in Yorkshire and the wider North has grown considerably over the last decade. “The perceived bright lights of London are always going to attract bright minds, and in many ways I welcome it,” says Hobson. “However, we’re seeing more and more that a successful career in marketing or PR can start and blossom in the North. The scene in Yorkshire and the Humber is proving that it can hold its own and there are some fantastic agencies and talent in the region.”

The SME (small and medium-sized enterprise) space is particularly thriving. “We’ve seen a proliferation of smaller and different agencies come through,” says Downs. “In the last two years I’ve also seen more people go freelance, though some have since gone back into the field of employment as it’s become more competitive.”

There is also a trend towards more sector specialisms. He adds: “A lot of agencies who had singular specialisms post-pandemic have had to branch out into other areas to add more strings to their bow, because of the spending struggles in sectors such as hospitality and the visitor economy.”

Meanwhile, the consolidation observed in industries such as insurance and professional services is also apparent in PR and marketing, albeit at the higher end of the scale. “We tend to see larger agencies merging with other large agencies - a knock-on effect of private equity and venture capital involvement,” Downs says. “Generally speaking, [investors] are not interested in businesses that turn over less than £1m because they need to add volume in order to feed the machine they’re creating.”

“The future of marketing lies in innovation, purpose-driven partnerships and a deep understanding of client needs and capabilities,” says Kynaston. “Authenticity in engagement and a commitment to reputation management will differentiate successful brands.”