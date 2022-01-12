Premier Inn owner reveals a knock to demand over the festive season due to Omicron

The group saw total UK sales drop 4.4 per cent year-on-year in the six weeks to January 6, dragged lower by a 17.2 per cent slump in food and drink revenues due to fears over the variant and restrictions on eating-out in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Whitbread said it was too early to tell the impact of the Omicron hit to trade over the full year, with January and February already traditionally the quietest months for the group.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It said it still hopes Premier Inn hotel trading will recover to pre-Covid levels this year, despite the current woes.

Premier Inn check in area.

It revealed it had delayed about £20m of investment and marketing project spend this year due to supply chain and trading challenges, while it warned the group's cost inflation is set to hit up to 8 per cent on average.

Alison Brittain, chief executive of Whitbread, said: "UK accommodation sales remained resilient in December, albeit softening as we moved through the month and into the festive period as a result of the onset of the Omicron Covid-19 variant.

"Whilst our hotel performance was excellent, the value pub and restaurant sector in which we operate remains more challenging."

---

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today.

Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you'll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers.

So, please - if you can - pay for our work. Just £5 per month is the starting point. If you think that which we are trying to achieve is worth more, you can pay us what you think we are worth. By doing so, you will be investing in something that is becoming increasingly rare. Independent journalism that cares less about right and left and more about right and wrong. Journalism you can trust.

Thank you