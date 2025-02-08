Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Holtec has plans to build a small modular nuclear reactor (SMR) factory in South Yorkshire, which is set to create hundreds of highly-skilled jobs and thousands more in the supply chain.

The region beat off stiff competition from a dozen contenders across the country to win Holtec’s investment, with the firm sizing up three sites, including GatewayEast near Doncaster-Sheffield Airport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Rick Springman, senior vice president of international projects, told The Yorkshire Post that it was the “informal criteria” that convinced Holtec to invest in the region.

South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard took Dr Springman on a tour of Sheffield, with a focus on the city’s role in the Industrial Revolution and manufacturing capability now.

Dr Rick Springman. Credit: Holtec | Holtec

“When we were meeting people from Sheffield, everyone kept telling me how great the quality [of manufacturing] was,” the Holtec executive said.

“There was a pride that you could tell from the workforce.

“To me that’s the fundamental thing, you have to have a workforce that is passionate and cares.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A £61 million contract has been awarded to BAE Systems, working with Sheffield Forgemasters, to produce artillery barrels for Ukraine to use in the war with Russia | National World

“I was really impressed with the community and focus on this area, this region, saying: ‘We produce good quality’.

“There’s a long history of producing good quality components.”

Holtec is one of four ventures, alongside Rolls-Royce, GE Hitachi and Westinghouse, hoping to win taxpayer funding to develop its SMR, which will power 300,000 homes.

It has committed to the plant in South Yorkshire, however the Great British Nuclear deal would boost the investment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oliver Coppard.

Dr Springman spoke for the first time about why he was convinced about the region’s potential.

He said: “It has a great centralised location for transport logistics, and an existing nuclear supply chain with Sheffield Forgemasters not far away.”

Dr Springman said the historic factory, which created the first steel in the Industrial Revolution, “would be a major input into the large components we want to make”.

He also cited the University of Sheffield Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre, which he said could provide apprenticeships for the factory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The vision of South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard also “really impressed” Dr Springman.

He explained: “Oliver and his team were really focused on advanced manufacturing and clean energy, and also the unique skills and capabilities that they already have that growth the area.

“That really aligns with what we want to do, which is clean energy manufacturing.”

Mr Coppard described Dr Springman’s comments as “really positive”, and said: “Ultimately, the reason that they are coming here is because we’ve got the skills, the expertise and the supply chains around the new nuclear technologies and advanced manufacturing, that means their business will be able to thrive in South Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad