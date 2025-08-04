£1m funding boost moves Sheffield’s Harmony Works project one step closer

Harmony Works Trust is celebrating another major funding milestone after securing a £1 million grant from the Garfield Weston Foundation – moving the long-term ambition to redevelop Canada House into a dynamic new music hub within touching distance.

The Garfield Weston Foundation is a UK-based charitable grant-making organisation that distributes more than £80 million annually across sectors including the arts, education, youth, health, community, environment and welfare.

This latest pledge adds to a growing list of funders, including £4.7 million from The National Lottery Heritage Fund and £3.5 million from Arts Council England.

Additional support has also been secured from Sheffield City Council, South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority, the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund, and several other trusts and foundations. As a result, Harmony Works has now raised the vast majority of the funding required to deliver the project.

Canada House in Castlegate, Sheffield

However, a final funding gap of over £1 million is still being sought.

Emily Pieters, Project Director at Harmony Works, said: “We are absolutely thrilled and deeply grateful to the Garfield Weston Foundation for their extraordinary belief in our vision. Their pledge is a powerful reflection of their confidence in what we’re trying to achieve.

“With this, we’re closer than ever to creating a permanent home for inspirational music education in the heart of Sheffield. But we’re not quite there yet. We still need to raise over £1 million to facilitate the transformation of Canada House and unlock the full potential of this iconic building. If you believe in music, heritage and young people – now’s the time to get involved.”

Sophia Weston, Deputy Chair of Garfield Weston Foundation, added: “We believe in supporting a diverse range of charities across the UK. From local community initiatives to large national projects, the common thread is that all our grantees make a real positive difference, improving lives and strengthening communities throughout the country. We are thrilled to be supporting Harmony Works, who do amazing work inspiring young people through music.”

Canada House, a Grade II* Listed building with a rich history dating back to 1875, was acquired by the Harmony Works Trust last year. Best remembered by locals as TurnUps nightclub during the 1980s, the building is set to be transformed into a centre of excellence for music education in South Yorkshire – welcoming partners such as Sheffield Music Academy, Sheffield Music Hub, Brass Bands England, and others.