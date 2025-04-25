Public backing for Ryanair's airport drink limits plan shows how society is changing: Julian Pearce

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The debate around alcohol at airports cuts to the heart of this change. Just because that has been the norm in times gone by, doesn’t mean that it’s a situation that will exist in perpetuity.

When our research led us to uncover a significant groundswell of support for Ryanair’s calls for a two-drink limit at airports (61 per cent agreed with the low-cost airline, while just 11 per cent disagreed), the findings felt somehow simultaneously unexpected and unsurprising.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What it shows is clear: that consumer habits are open to change. And speaking of change, the one that the sector underwent between 2020 and 2022 was fundamental, having had a lasting impact. Travelling habits changed, customer priorities changes and the sector has been forced to respond to that change.

A new survey has found public backing for a limit on how much you can drink at airports before boarding a flight

Industry statistics point to British consumers making more trips, for shorter periods of time. A ‘live in the moment’ mindset that has existed since the last Covid restrictions were eased has led to huge opportunities for airlines and airports.

As such, it’s no wonder that aviation has been an area of huge focus for government, since Labour came to power in Summer 2024.

With the ‘growth’ mantra front of mind, the Treasury and other relevant departments have placed their bets on aviation being a route towards economic opportunity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the north we’ve become used to decisions around national infrastructure feeling like a foreign concept. But it’s clear that when it comes to aviation, the region is very much on the government’s radar.

Julian Pearce shares his insight

Backing at the highest levels for the reopening of Doncaster Sheffield Airport came in the same period that projects to expand Heathrow, Gatwick and Stanstead were also announced. The Chancellor has also signalled her warming towards the terminal redevelopment at Leeds Bradford Airport, which once complete, will help to transform the passenger experience.

Recent announcements about the sector have been coming thick and fast, proving the government’s intent. But it would be a mistake to view this as a ‘growth at all costs’ exercise. There are many exciting technologies within our grasp, which can help to decarbonise the sector, for example.

Greener technologies and opening up more exciting opportunities for consumers and business travellers are some of the reasons that aviation is seeing a significant renaissance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In order to truly capitalise on this apparently renewed appetite for travel, understanding consumer behaviour is key, and attitudes towards alcohol act as a yardstick for the rapid change we’re seeing.

A drinking culture that may have existed ten or twenty years ago is not a reflection on modern society. Recent figures have estimated that some 20 per cent of British adults don’t drink alcohol at all. Whether that be for health, lifestyle or religious reasons, this group of consumers deserves attention.

In the wider hospitality sector, we’ve seen a proliferation of excellent non-alcoholic alternatives. The social element of enjoying a pint with mates is no longer predicated on being three sheets to the wind.

In such a safety critical industry, consideration of a more collegiate approach to alcohol sales needs support from industry, government, airlines and airports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It cannot be right that thousands of flights are disrupted worldwide every year, due to the poor behaviour of a minority. It is why it’s so important that sector leaders should work together on enhanced safeguards that will protect the travelling public yet not inhibit the huge majority of law-abiding travellers.