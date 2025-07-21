Quality stamped and rewarded: Gala Tent’s new product launch and ISO 9001 already reaping big wins

Gala Tent, the UK’s leading manufacturer of commercial marquees and event structures, is proving that genuine quality will always outshine a race to the bottom. Just weeks after securing the prestigious ISO 9001 certification for quality management and unveiling its revolutionary Vantage and INFL8 product ranges, Gala Tent is already reaping the rewards — clinching bigger contracts with major companies and government bodies who demand only the best.

The story of Gala Tent’s rise is one rooted in innovation, resilience and an unwavering belief that quality isn’t just a word to slap on a brochure — it’s a promise embedded in every step of the journey, from the first spark of design to production, sales, and long-term aftercare.

“We’ve always banged the drum about our commitment to quality, but now it’s officially stamped and verified,” says Jason Mace, CEO of Gala Tent. “ISO 9001 isn’t just about the products themselves — it’s about how we work together as a team, how we treat our customers, and how we keep improving every single day. We’re not here to be the cheapest; we’re here to be the best.”

This commitment is clearly yielding results. In a marketplace where some competitors resort to shouting “We’ll beat any price!”, Gala Tent confidently sets itself apart. Consumers are all too familiar with the disappointment of inferior products that fail to endure or meet expectations. Gala Tent takes a different path — prioritising quality, reliability, and innovation. Their structures are built to last, underpinned by patented technologies and registered trademarks that place them in a class of their own.

Jason Mace, CEO of Gala Tent

Lisa Mace, COO of Gala Tent, adds: “It’s easy to cut corners and sell cheap, but that’s not who we are. When a local council, festival organiser or business invests in a Gala Tent structure, they’re not just buying a marquee — they’re buying peace of mind. That’s what our ISO award proves, and it’s why our phones haven’t stopped ringing since.”

The ripple effect is clear to see. Following up on recent coverage in the Rotherham Advertiser and Yorkshire Post, Gala Tent’s pioneering Vantage and INFL8 ranges have already been hailed as game-changers for the UK events industry — providing durable, versatile, and innovative solutions for everyone from market traders to large-scale event organisers.

As the business celebrates its well-earned recognition, the message is crystal clear: quality is an investment that pays back tenfold. Gala Tent’s latest success story is a testament to the fact that customers are ready to choose reliability and service over rock-bottom prices — a powerful lesson for the industry at large.

