Gala Tent secures ISO 9001 certification for excellence in event structure manufacturing

In an industry where reliability, safety, and quality are non-negotiable, Gala Tent Ltd. has once again proven why it remains the UK’s most trusted supplier of marquees, gazebos, and commercial event structures. After a rigorous independent audit by Qualitas IMS, Gala Tent has proudly achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification, the world’s most recognised quality management standard.

What ISO 9001 Means for Gala Tent Customers

ISO 9001 is far more than just a framed certificate. It’s a promise that every marquee, gazebo, and event product that leaves Gala Tent’s Rotherham headquarters is backed by a robust, audited system of continuous improvement, performance monitoring, and customer care. For Gala Tent’s thousands of clients — from wedding planners and motorsport teams to large hospitality venues — this means fewer errors, faster dispatch, crystal-clear documentation, and peace of mind that the company is fully committed to delivering on every promise made.

A Clean Audit, A Clear Commitment

From left: Ryan Bracha, Mark Thompson, Jason Mace, Andrew Scott, and Rick Lyons

Gala Tent’s recent audit was an outstanding success: 100% compliant, with zero non-conformities and zero observations — a rare result in the certification world. The audit covered every part of the business, from staff training and supplier performance to risk management and customer satisfaction.

As the certification report states, Gala Tent’s scope includes the manufacture, storage and distribution of marquees, gazebos and related event equipment — all delivered under an ISO-backed system that’s continually evaluated and improved.

Ryan Bracha, Marketing Manager, explains:

“This wasn’t about passing an audit for the sake of it; it was about proving to our clients that we’re serious about quality at every level. Our reviews are clear proof that we listen, we learn, and we act.”

“Our ISO 9001 accreditation shows that we don’t just promise reliability; we have the systems and people in place to deliver it, day in, day out. This is our foundation for growing stronger alongside our customers.”

Behind the Scenes: People Who Make Quality Happen

Achieving this gold standard wasn’t a box-ticking exercise. It was the result of years of dedication by a team that believes in doing things better every day. From new lead management systems that improve client communication to same-day dispatch on 95% of orders, Gala Tent has put customer satisfaction at the core of its operations.

Lisa Mace, Chief Operating Officer, who has been pivotal in driving the ISO implementation across every department, shares:

“This certification is the result of our people living and breathing quality every single day. It wasn’t just about passing an audit; it was about raising the bar, making our systems stronger, and giving our customers the confidence that they are always in safe hands with Gala Tent.”

Rick Lyons, Procurement Manager, commented:

“Procurement plays a vital role in quality control, and ISO 9001 reinforces the importance of choosing the right suppliers, monitoring their performance, and ensuring materials meet strict standards. It gives us a framework to strengthen our relationships, reduce risk, and consistently deliver the highest calibre of product to our customers.”

Mark Thompson, Managing Director, adds:

“We’ve always said that quality is non-negotiable. This certification is recognition of how seriously we take that commitment. From our supply chain to our production line to the final product delivered to our clients — every step is carefully managed, tested,

and improved. ISO 9001 isn’t the end goal; it’s the foundation we build upon for future excellence.”

Jason Mace, CEO, concludes:

“For 25 years, Gala Tent has stood for trust, innovation, and customer care. Achieving ISO 9001:2015 is proof that we don’t just talk about excellence; we can evidence it, right down to every detail. This milestone strengthens our promise to our customers that we will never stop improving.”

Customer-Centric, Future-Ready

The audit highlights Gala Tent’s commitment to robust training, clear documentation, and rapid response to feedback. Complaints are tracked transparently with root-cause analysis, ensuring that lessons are learnt and issues are resolved swiftly.

In an ever-evolving world where market demands, technology, and environmental factors shift constantly, Gala Tent’s forward-thinking approach sets it apart. From secure, PCI DSS compliant payments with Securafone for card-not-present transactions to robust cloud-based systems, disaster recovery planning, and collaborations with environmentally conscious suppliers, Gala Tent’s resilience and adaptability ensure customers can trust them to deliver — no matter what the future holds.

Certified to Deliver. Committed to Excel. For everyone who relies on Gala Tent’s structures — whether hosting a wedding, running a festival, or representing a major brand at an outdoor event — this ISO 9001:2015 certification is the ultimate reassurance that quality isn’t left to chance. It’s woven into every fabric panel, every steel frame, and every customer interaction.

When you choose Gala Tent, you’re choosing a company that doesn’t stand still. It’s a partner that listens, adapts, and sets the standard for the events industry in the UK and beyond.

About Gala Tent

Founded in 1999, Gala Tent Ltd. is the UK’s leading manufacturer and supplier of commercial-grade marquees, gazebos, and bespoke event structures. Serving clients

across the hospitality, motorsport, retail, and events sectors, Gala Tent is trusted for its innovation, reliability, and relentless commitment to quality.