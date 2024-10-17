Quest House: Proposal to turn former Government office into 34 flats in Yorkshire can move ahead

Flats in a city centre residential conversion will “comply with legal space standards” and “provide occupants with adequate levels of natural light.”

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A proposal to convert Quest House on Vicar Lane – former Government office space, into 34 flats can move ahead after planning officers acknowledged the developers would not need planning permission for the work.

Over the Summer Bradford Council received a notice from Nazia Ali that the building, near Bradford Leisure Exchange, would be converted to flats through the “permitted development” route.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Introduced by the Conservative Government several years ago as a way to speed up regeneration, the scheme allows developers to convert empty city centre office or retail space into apartments without needing to go through usual planning routes.

Quest House 2

Although Councils are informed of such developments, they can only block them if there are serious concerns over issues such as fire safety, impact on highways, flooding risk and environmental health.

Flats do have to meet minimum space standards – which currently require a one bed flat to have at least 37 square metres of living space.

The flats in the proposed redevelopment of Quest House would be a mix of one bed, two bed and studio flats, with the smallest properties having 38 square metres of living space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The largest two bed flat would have 78 square metres of living space.

Planning officers at Bradford Council have now ruled that the development would meet all the minimum standards for permitted development, and so could go ahead without the need for planning permission.

Planning officers said: “The proposal will provide 34 apartments set over the ground and first floor of the former office building with 17 apartments on both floors.

“The floor areas of the proposed apartment will comply, and in some instances, exceed the minimum national space standards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The habitable rooms (bedrooms and living spaces) within the proposed apartments will be sufficiently served by the existing openings providing the occupants of these proposed apartments with adequate levels of natural light, outlook and ventilation.”

Highways officers said the building was well served by public transport, with bus stops almost directly outside the Vicar Lane entrance.