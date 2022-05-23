Quickline Communications set to create 100 jobs as it moves to new headquarters at former mills in Willerby

Quickline has also announced plans to move its headquarters in East Yorkshire as part of its growth strategy.

Quickline, which recently unveiled its new brand identity, has doubled the size of its workforce in the last six months and has outgrown its current offices in Hessle. Work has now started to transform three former mills in Willerby into the company’s new home.

Chief Executive Sean Royce said: “It is an essential move on our part and a huge expansion which will also allow us to manage our next recruitment phase. We’ve already doubled the number of staff we have to 100 and we expect to double that again very quickly to 200. We simply don’t fit where we are anymore.

Quickline’s Chief Executive Sean Royce with Chameleon’s Harry Gamble, left, and John Levison from PPH Commercial, right.

“The search for the right property has been complex and we are delighted to say that Albion Mills fits the bill perfectly. Whilst our team is located all over Yorkshire and Lincolnshire, the majority are based in and around Hull so we needed it to be easy to get to and close enough to local amenities. Our people are important to us and we want a happy work force. We want them to continue to work from home when they choose to, but also to have a dedicated workspace where they can collaborate, create solutions together and build strong relationships.”

Hull-based Chameleon Business Interiors has been commissioned to design and fit-out the interior.

Shaun Watts, chairman of Chameleon, said: “We’re proud to be teaming up with a fellow Hull and East Riding business on this project and we’re delighted to get to work on creating a new inspiring workspace for the Quickline team. It’s particularly exciting given the nature of the site and the challenges of working on it.

“More than ever, businesses are putting a huge focus on the space their teams work in. Our work prioritises health, wellbeing, safety and the delivery of inspirational work settings creating a collaborative and engaging workplace environment.

“Quickline has embraced the future of working and I can’t wait to see the space start to take shape.”

A spokesman said: "Quickline was drawn to the rustic brick and outdoor space at the Albion Mills site which it feels really embodies its ethos and will make the business feel even closer to the rural communities it serves.

"Meanwhile, the move is further evidence of progress in the growth of the business following the £500m investment by new owners Northleaf Capital Partners.

"The investment has allowed Quickline to accelerate its impressive plans to bring fast broadband speeds to over 500,000 homes and businesses in rural communities where a significant digital divide still remains."

John Levison, from PPH Commercial, who helped Quickline in their search for a new home, said: ”We are absolutely delighted that Quickline is moving into Albion Mills. It’s a local business creating local jobs and helping homes and businesses across the North of England develop in an everchanging market. The cash injection from their new owners is really taking them to the next level and beyond. I’m looking forward to seeing the refurbishment and wish them the best of luck in the future.”