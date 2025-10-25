Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Chancellor’s comments to The Yorkshire Post come as a report from influential MPs warned the Government not to go ahead with cuts to the cash ISA allowance.

Rumours that the current £20,000 tax-free deposit allowance for cash ISAs could be reduced have been circulating for months, with recent speculation suggesting a £10,000 annual limit was under consideration. The move is said to be aimed at persuading more people to invest in stocks and shares, rather than putting money in cash ISAs.

But Dame Meg Hillier, chair of the Labour-led Treasury Select Committee, said today it is “not the right time” to cut the limit. It came as the committee warned such a move was “unlikely” to drive a significant transfer of cash savings into investment products and warned the change could hit building societies and lead to higher mortgage rates.

Rachel Reeves appears set to press ahead with changes to cash ISA limits in next month's Budget, as she insisted that new rules are needed to get UK savers better returns on their investments. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

When asked by The Yorkshire Post if the Government would go ahead with the changes in light of the findings, Ms Reeves said she would be setting out any tax changes in November’s Budget.

She added: “My understanding is that the report says that changes to ISAs shouldn’t be made in isolation of other policies.

“Of course we need to get that balance right. We want to help people to be able to save for mortgages, but we want people to get better returns on the money they are investing.

“To put money in an ISA or indeed in a pension means that you sacrifice spending today to save for the future. And at the moment, often returns on savings and returns on pensions are lower than in comparable countries around the world.

“I do want to make sure that when people put something aside for the future they get good returns on those savings.”

The committee's report recommends that the Government should “not consider the cash ISA in isolation when attempting to change investment and savings behaviour”.

But it added that reducing the Cash ISA allowance is “unlikely” to drive a significant transfer of cash savings into investment products. The report states that a reduction in the limit would ultimately impact building societies, which depend on cash ISA savings as a critical funding source for their mortgage lending.

It said the move would ultimately mean a less competitive market for financial products and consequently higher prices for consumers.

Dame Meg Hillier said: “The Committee is firmly behind the Chancellor’s ambition to create a culture in the UK where savers are sensibly investing their money and getting better returns through well-informed financial decisions. But we are a long way from that point.

“A comprehensive effort to genuinely improve financial education and establish accessible, high quality financial advice and guidance for people should be the Treasury’s priority. This Government is meant to be supportive of mutuals, with a manifesto commitment to grow the sector, so it must carefully consider how changes could badly impact Building Societies, which provide affordable mortgages for so many.

“This is not the right time to cut the Cash ISA limit. Instead, the Treasury should focus on ensuring that people are equipped with the necessary information and confidence to make informed investment decisions. Without this, I fear that the Chancellor’s attempts to transform the UK’s investment culture simply will not deliver the change she seeks, instead hitting savers and mortgage borrowers.”

Charlotte Harrison, chief executive of home financing at Skipton Group, said previously: “Building societies, which fund over a third of all first-time buyer mortgages, rely on retail deposits like cash Isas to fund their lending. If Isa inflows fall, the cost of funding is likely to rise, and that means mortgages could become both more expensive and harder to access.

“That risks derailing the Government’s own target of building 1.5 million homes, a goal that depends on buyers being able to secure affordable mortgage finance.

“At Skipton, we back getting more people to invest, absolutely. But not by penalising savers who want low-risk, flexible options. Cash Isas work. Undermining them doesn’t.

“What’s needed now is a Government-supported, industry-led campaign to boost financial awareness, helping people make confident choices about when to save and when to invest.”