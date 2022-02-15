The Leeds-based company has launched the Web Vitals Index, which reveals the highest-ranking ecommerce websites based on user experience, website performance over time, accessibility, page structure and reliability.

RapidSpike has appointed Andy Court as its new head of marketing and Tom Leeming has strengthened the company’s client function in his new role as business development manager.

A spokesman said: "Both will play a vital part in expanding the organisation’s industry presence within the ecommerce and tech sectors. With an established reputation – following its work with Tesco, Sofology, Kurt Geiger and William Hill – the company also recently added a UK-leading online travel and accommodation booking website to its client base, which has added nearly 20% of annual recurring revenue alone.

The Leeds-based website testing specialist RapidSpike has hired staff and secured new clients after gaining £1m investment from venture capital firm Praetura Ventures.

Mr Court said: “People are what make a business successful and that’s exactly what RapidSpike is all about. We have a CEO - Gav Winter - who understands marketing, actively encourages creativity and implements a ‘don’t be afraid to fail’ attitude – that’s incredibly rare.

“More than simply website uptime needs to be monitored for businesses to be successful online and create conversion-rich opportunities in today’s digital-first world."